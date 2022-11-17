Daily Schedule for the Alliouagana Festival of the Word #AFWLitFest

The Alliouagana Festival of the Word begins today, Thursday, November 17 at 10AM.

Here’s the daily schedule for the festival which will have both in-person and virtual events.

Day 1 – Thursday, November 17, 2022

Session I

10:00AM – Welcome Greeting by Nerissa Golden

10:05AM – Why I Love Reading by Eden Wilson of Lemonerdy.com

10:10AM – Book Parade from Little Bay

11:00AM – Meet the Authors – Christal Clashing O’Reilly

11:30AM – Meet the Authors – Sade Walker

Session II

6:00PM – Meet the Authors – Ian Gerald

6:30PM – Meet the Authors – Deanne Whiskey-John

7:00PM – Movie Night at Montserrat Cultural Centre

– Yemoja’s Anansi

7:15PM – Good Night, Montserrat

Day 2 – Friday, November 18, 2022

Session III

10:00AM – Meet the Authors – Roydenn Silcott

10:30AM – Meet the Authors – Vanessa Farrell

11:00AM – School Visits with Coryn A. Clarke

Session IV

5:00PM – Meet the Authors – Dr. Howard Fergus

5:30PM – Meet the Authors – Celia Sorhaindo

6:00PM – Alphonsus “Arrow” Cassell Memorial Lecture

Day 3 – Saturday, November 19, 2022

Session V

10:00AM – Book Launch at MCC- Dr. Howard Fergus, Ian Gerald, Deanne Whiskey-John

11:00PM – MVO Prize Giving

11:30PM – Department of Environment Prize Giving

12:00PM – Book Launch at MCC – Coryn A. Clarke & Roydenn Silcott

1:00PM – Children’s Fun Day with bouncy castle, face painting, treasure hunts, Book Swap and more.

Session VI

8:00PM – Play on Words – After LitFest Lime at Chit Chat Outback

The Alliouagana Festival of the Word is sponsored by Montserrat Arts Council, goldenmedia, Montserrat Tourism Division, Montserrat Public Library, Department of Environment, Montserrat Volcano Observatory, Governor’s Office, Friends of AFW LitFest.