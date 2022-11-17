Daily Schedule for the Alliouagana Festival of the Word #AFWLitFest

The Alliouagana Festival of the Word begins today, Thursday, November 17 at 10AM.
Here’s the daily schedule for the festival which will have both in-person and virtual events.
Day 1 – Thursday, November 17, 2022
Session I
10:00AM – Welcome Greeting by Nerissa Golden
10:05AM – Why I Love Reading by Eden Wilson of Lemonerdy.com
10:10AM – Book Parade from Little Bay
11:00AM – Meet the Authors – Christal Clashing O’Reilly
11:30AM – Meet the Authors – Sade Walker
Session II
6:00PM – Meet the Authors – Ian Gerald
6:30PM – Meet the Authors – Deanne Whiskey-John
7:00PM – Movie Night at Montserrat Cultural Centre
– Yemoja’s Anansi
7:15PM – Good Night, Montserrat
Day 2 – Friday, November 18, 2022
Session III
10:00AM – Meet the Authors – Roydenn Silcott
10:30AM – Meet the Authors – Vanessa Farrell
11:00AM – School Visits with Coryn A. Clarke
Session IV
5:00PM – Meet the Authors – Dr. Howard Fergus
5:30PM – Meet the Authors – Celia Sorhaindo
6:00PM – Alphonsus “Arrow” Cassell Memorial Lecture
Day 3 – Saturday, November 19, 2022
Session V
10:00AM – Book Launch at MCC- Dr. Howard Fergus, Ian Gerald, Deanne Whiskey-John
11:00PM – MVO Prize Giving
11:30PM – Department of Environment Prize Giving
12:00PM – Book Launch at MCC – Coryn A. Clarke & Roydenn Silcott
1:00PM – Children’s Fun Day with bouncy castle, face painting, treasure hunts, Book Swap and more.
Session VI
8:00PM – Play on Words – After LitFest Lime at Chit Chat Outback
The Alliouagana Festival of the Word is sponsored by Montserrat Arts Council, goldenmedia, Montserrat Tourism Division, Montserrat Public Library, Department of Environment, Montserrat Volcano Observatory, Governor’s Office, Friends of AFW LitFest.