Montserrat National Trust Brings in Christmas with a ‘Night of Lights’

Montserrat National Trust is bringing Christmas cheer with their first ‘Night of Lights’ on Friday, December 9, 2022.

According to the organisation, which is charged with preserving the island’s heritage sites, the intent is to make the evening an annual event.

They will be lighting up the botanic garden and the grounds of the trust’s headquarters in Olveston, so that everyone can enter Free and enjoy what they have to offer.

You will be able to go on tours of the garden, purchase Christmas presents in their gift shop, eat tasty street food, while enjoying music by DJ MacGyver.

There will also be fun games, face painting and other activities to participate in.