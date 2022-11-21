Minister of Energy Participating in World Bank Study Tour to Iceland

Minister of Energy, Dr. Samuel Joseph is participating in a study tour of geothermal direct use in Iceland this week.

Hosted by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iceland and funded by the World Bank, the study tour is a part of the Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) to help low and middle-income countries reduce poverty and boost growth through sustainable energy solutions.

The tour is to run November 22 to 24 from Reykjavík, Iceland.

The main objective of this Geothermal Direct Use Study Tour is to share knowledge and experience between mature and emerging markets, demonstrate real projects and infrastructure, and inform how to build up their geothermal direct-use industry. Sharing knowledge and experience will be done through a presentation on the benefits, legal framework, and history of direct geothermal use in Iceland. The structure of the Study Tour will be a half-day seminar and two days of visits to facilities currently operational in Iceland.

The Study Tour activities are expected to help build capacity with government and technical participants and give them the tools and knowledge needed to take the next steps in realizing their nation’s geothermal direct use potential and goals.

Some of the presentations to be covered are How did Utilization Start in Iceland? and Geothermal Licenses, Regulation and Database. Representatives from the FCDO are also participating in the Study Tour.