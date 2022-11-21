Winners of MVO and Department of Environment Writing Competitions Announced at AFW LitFest

According to Thiffannie Williams, the MVO’s Outreach Officer, they received a record 129 entries in the creative writing competition. This year the theme was “Life Can Be Explosive” and Montserrat’s residents were challenged to write a short story addressing the theme.
MVO COMPETITION WINNERS AND RUNNERS UP
Grade 1&2
Winner: Nyla Hilton, Grade 1, SAS
Runner up: Amenraw Comarty, Grade 2, LOPS
Grade 3&4
Winner: Nahuel Romero, Grade 3, LOPS
Runner up: Leah Ryner-John, Grade 4, Brades
Grades 5&6
Winner: Jaheim Ryan, Grade 6
Runner up, Kai Cabey, Grade 5, SAS
MSS Lower form
Winner: Shekinah Persaud, Form 3
Runner up: Adin Corbette, Form 3
MSS Upper form
Winner: Hayley- Shai Kassi, Form 5
Adult category
Winner: Laurian Brand
Runner up: Lanicia Robertson
Department of Environment Poetry Winners
Kayden Riley – Brades Primary School – Grade 1 – $75
Amara O’Donoghue – Montserrat Secondary School – Form 2 – $150
G’Ovaughny Browne – Montserrat Secondary School – $250
Department of Environment Poetry winners can collect their prizes at the Montserrat Arts Council in Little Bay.