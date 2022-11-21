Winners of MVO and Department of Environment Writing Competitions Announced at AFW LitFest

Winners in the short story competition from the Montserrat Volcano Observatory and the Poetry Competition from the Department of Environment were announced during the Alliouagana Festival of the Word over the weekend. According to Thiffannie Williams, the MVO’s Outreach Officer, they received a record 129 entries in the creative writing competition. This year the theme was “Life Can Be Explosive” and Montserrat’s residents were challenged to write a short story addressing the theme.

Williams thanked everyone who participated and the judges. She acknowledged the support of literacy specialist Lydia Parlett who engaged the students across the primary schools.

The poetry competition from the Department of Environment drew 12 entries from children seven to 14 years. The topic of pollution allowed the students to share ideas on how to stop it and encouragement for everyone to do their part.

MVO COMPETITION WINNERS AND RUNNERS UP

Grade 1&2

Winner: Nyla Hilton, Grade 1, SAS

Runner up: Amenraw Comarty, Grade 2, LOPS

Grade 3&4

Winner: Nahuel Romero, Grade 3, LOPS

Runner up: Leah Ryner-John, Grade 4, Brades

Grades 5&6

Winner: Jaheim Ryan, Grade 6

Runner up, Kai Cabey, Grade 5, SAS

MSS Lower form

Winner: Shekinah Persaud, Form 3

Runner up: Adin Corbette, Form 3

MSS Upper form

Winner: Hayley- Shai Kassi, Form 5

Adult category

Winner: Laurian Brand

Runner up: Lanicia Robertson

Department of Environment Poetry Winners

Kayden Riley – Brades Primary School – Grade 1 – $75

Amara O’Donoghue – Montserrat Secondary School – Form 2 – $150

G’Ovaughny Browne – Montserrat Secondary School – $250

Department of Environment Poetry winners can collect their prizes at the Montserrat Arts Council in Little Bay.