Donations Continue to Pour in for Meals on Wheels Charity

Team United won Sunday’s fundraising match against Best of the Rest at Salem Park on Sunday afternoon.

The match organized by Uncle Bas and Friends was in support of Meals on Wheels, a local food charity which provides a daily warm meal for the elderly and indigent residents in Montserrat.

Radio personality Basil Chambers turned over EC$2350 to representative of the charity, Violet Brown at the end of Sunday’s game. Since then, donations have continued to pour in, and the DJ said he has commitments which will bring the contributions up to $3500.

Brown expressed her thanks on behalf of Meals on Wheels to Uncle Bas and Friends, as well as the players and everyone who turned out on Sunday. She said that the support was overwhelming, and they did not expect so much to be raised. The outpouring of love shown by game attendees, she added, was also commendable.

Sunday’s cricket teams included popular players Zawandi White, Shernyl Burns, Kristan Yearwood, and Stevel Rodney. Umpires were Ben Greenaway and Jeff Lane.

The next fundraiser for Meals on Wheels will be a Breakfast Sale at A&F Gas Station on December 17, 2022.