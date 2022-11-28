Public Accounts Committee Chair Leads Delegation to UK Forum on Public Finance

A delegation from Montserrat is in London for a three-day forum on public finance organised by the UK Parliament.

The local delegation is led by chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and leader of the Opposition, Paul Lewis. He is accompanied by PAC member and Member of Opposition, Claude Hogan, Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, Judith Baker, Auditor General (ag), Marsha Meade (External Audit), and Romily Murraine (Internal Audit).

Montserrat’s delegation will join participants from eight other UK Overseas Territories to participate in the forum slated from November 29 to December 1, meeting with UK and Overseas Territories’ parliamentarians, parliamentary officials, and external and internal auditors.

“The forum provides a platform to share knowledge that will ultimately continue to develop and strengthen our ability to scrutinise Public Finances and enhance good governance practices,” PAC Chairman Paul Lewis told Discover Montserrat.

“Taking place in the UK Parliament, delegates will, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, participate in several in-person sessions covering the themes of partnerships for good governance, effective scrutiny, and public engagement and leadership. The Overseas Territories Forum comes at a time of increasing interest in the state of the global economy, energy, and climate security, as well as effective audit functions, and engagement with the public,” a release from the Governor’s Office stated.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the House of Common will officially open the Fifth Overseas Territories Forum on Tuesday morning.

The forum was organized by the UK Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA UK) in collaboration with the National Audit Office (NAO), and the Government Internal Audit Agency (GIAA). Since 2016, these three partners have delivered the UK Overseas Territories Project, a programme of activities focusing on good governance and oversight of public finances in the Overseas Territories.