Load Shedding Possible as MUL Down to Two Working Generators

Officials at Montserrat Utilities Limited (MUL) say load shedding is possible as they grapple with continued power generation challenges at the Brades Power Station.

A public notice on ZJB Radio Montserrat on Sunday noted that generator #6 has been out of service for most of November. The #5 generator suffered a major fault recently and is likely to be out of service for a few months as a complete overhaul is necessary.

Generator #3 had to be taken offline due to issues and the station is currently operating with only the #4 and #7 generators.

This reduced capacity means that load shedding may become necessary, the notice explained, if any of the two working generators need to be taken offline for any reason.

MUL officials said they are working to put the #3 and #6 generators back into service as soon as possible.

