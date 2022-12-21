MNI Boys & Girls Gifts Tech Devices to Outstanding Students

MNI Boys & Girls, a non-profit organisation founded by Kevin “Showtime” Lee, on Wednesday afternoon, celebrated outstanding students from the local schools.

This is the first awards ceremony organised by the charity which supports projects in Montserrat which benefit children.

In the presence of Governor Sarah Tucker and her husband, Howard, and Parliamentary Secretary Veronica Dorsette-Hector, the students were presented with devices for use in their social and educational life.

The first segment featured awards for culture, which were presented by Jasmine Jno Baptiste. Accepting awards for their work in the performing arts were Allayna Farrell, Travique Baker, and Sheviyona Thomas.

Dr. Gary Morton presented gifts to Vaughnte Mullings and Tackera Anderson for their outstanding leadership ability.

Alexxa Murraine accepted a gift from Vernaire Bass of 664Connect Media for her entrepreneurial spirit.

The Sportsmanship Award was presented to Amarion Munroe, a sixth-grade pupil at St. Augustine Primary School who aspires to run for Montserrat at Carifta and Commonwealth Games. The award was presented by Coach Wilston Scotland.

The charity presented said the gifts of tablets and laptops were provided by generous contributors to the organisation abroad.

Wednesday’s ceremony included inspirational speeches by the presenters and Laverne Ryan, music and dance from the Emerald Shamiole Masqueraders and poetry by Kimmona Ward.

To learn more about the charity visit mniboysandgirls.org.