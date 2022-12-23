Shania Morrison is New Miss Teen Montserrat 2022

Congratulations are in order for Fenyx Creations on the fantastic staging of its 2022 Miss Teen Montserrat pageant on Thursday, December 22 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

In front of a full house, five young women competed for the opportunity to wear the crown and the title of Miss Teen Montserrat. This honour is now bestowed on 17-year-old Shania Morrison., who won most of the segments.

The four-hour competition was hosted by Dr. Tiffannie Skerritt and Sandrae Thomas.

The five ladies competed in six categories: Introduction, Interview, Platform Presentation, Casual Wear, Talent, and Evening Gown.

Interview questions used information from their bios and their selected platform, which was focused on Montserrat’s flora and fauna.

The young ladies provided lots of useful information on creatures such as Montserrat’s lizard, the national bird, and our endemic orchid.

In the talent segment, delegate #1 Sheviyona Thomas played the violin and also sang. Delegate #2 Roneike Duncan sang, while delegate #3 Hanna Morillo danced. Delegate #4 Shanon Campbell performed a spoken word piece and Delegate #5 Shania Morrison danced.

After the final tally from the judges, the winners were announced as follows:

Miss Photogenic – Shanon Campbell

Miss Congeniality – Roneike Duncan

Best Introduction – Shania Morrison

Best Interview – Shania Morrison

Best Platform Presentation – Shania Morrison

Best Casual Wear – Shania Morrison

Best Talent – Roneike Duncan

Best Evening Wear – Shania Morrison

1st runner up – Roneike Duncan

2nd runner up – Shanon Campbell

Winner – Shania Morrison

Watch the show on demand on MACTV at Fenyx Creations presents Miss Teen Montserrat 2022 | ComeSeeTv Broadcast Network