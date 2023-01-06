Winners of the Christmas Lighting Competition 2022 Announced

Judges concluded the Christmas Lighting Competition and saw participants entered for Residential Homes, Businesses, and Community categories in this year’s Competition. Hosted collaboratively by the Tourism Division and the Montserrat Arts Council, under the auspices of the Office of the Premier, the Competition highlighted the skills and creativity of the participants.

The judges had the pleasure of viewing each property and paid attention to:

– Visual appeal – displays needed to be eye-catching and communicate the theme well.

– Cohesiveness – displays needed to be organized, and well completed with spaces utilized effectively and visibly.

– Creativity – displays needed to provide exceptional use of creative ideas with good use of inspiration and imagination.

– Overall Effect – displays must be awe-inspiring and fabulous with good use and a variety of decorations and lights.

The participants to be awarded prizes in the Residential Homes category are Ms. Sylvia White of Lookout who won first place, Ms. Jeanette Lee, of Lookout, won 2nd place and Ms. Camilla Watts, Old Town won 3rd place. Ms. Charmaine Everlyn White, of Nixon’s was adjudged the most creative and was awarded the WOW prize.

The businesses to be awarded prizes in the Business Category are the Montserrat Port Authority who won first place and second place was won by Treasure Spot, Cudjoe Head.

The prize in the Village and Community Category goes to the Lookout Action Group Consolation Prizes were awarded to Montserrat National Trust and Basil Chambers for their community effort and for sharing the festive spirit.

Mrs. Rosetta West-Gerald, Director of the Tourism Division said, “it’s always a pleasure to see the excitement and participation in the Christmas Lighting Competition. I would like to encourage others to take part in this festive Competition which helps to spread the Christmas joy. Those who took part already expressed their excitement to get involved again and to be bigger and better this year.”

The Tourism Division extends congratulations to the participants who took the time and made the effort to participate.