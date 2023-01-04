Isles Bay Beach Bar is One of the Caribbean’s Top 10

Isles Bay Beach Bar is one of the Caribbean’s top beach bars according to the USA Today’s 10 Best Award Winners.

This is the second year in a row that that the beach bar run by the Burnett family has made the top 10. In 2022, readers voted the bar into the sixth position. It is eighth in the 2023 poll.

See the full list of winners below:

Soggy Dollar Bar – Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands SunShine Shack, Anguilla – Anguilla Elvis’ Beach Bar – Anguilla Hendo’s Hideout – Jost van Dyke, British Virgin Islands Chat ‘N’ Chill – Stocking Island, Exuma, Bahamas da Conch Shack – Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Esther’s Bar – Grand Anse Beach, Grenada Isles Bay Beach Bar – Montserrat Tony Macaroni’s Conch Experience – Freeport, Bahamas Sunset Beach Bar – Sint Maarten

Isles Bay Beach Bar on Facebook.

Source: Best Caribbean Beach Bar Winners (2023) | USA TODAY 10Best