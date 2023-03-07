Government of Montserrat Launches New Online Licencing System

Residents and holders of drivers’ licences from Montserrat can now apply for and renew them online. Last week, the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour, and Energy (MCWLE) announced that as they to strive towards providing world class customer care and quality delivery to its residents, diaspora, and visitors, they have introduced their new Drivers Licence System.

From anywhere in the world, you can now access several services of the Drivers and Vehicle Licencing Division (DVLD) online. Effective immediately you can now renew your drivers’ licence, apply for visitor’s drivers’ licence or a learners permit online.

https://drivers.gov.ms The new portal can be found at

Drivers’ licences that are renewed can be collected at the DVLD, MCWLE, Brades, Montserrat. MCWLE says it is giving consideration to mailing drivers licenses to applicants for an additional fee.

Visitors are encouraged to apply for their licence before arriving on island. Their payment receipt can be used as proof of permission to drive on island even before they are able to collect the physical document at their convenience from the DVLD.

The ministry says the website is designed to “be simple, quick and easy.” Making payments are safe and secure and all major credit and debit cards are accepted.

For more information contact: The Driver and Vehicle License Division, MCWLE on (664) 491 2521, via email at mcw@gov.ms.