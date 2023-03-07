Ministry of Health Conducts Non-Communicable Diseases Gap Analysis

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has concluded a Non-Communicable Diseases Gap Analysis with the support of public health consultants from the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Over the course of three days the Ministry engaged with internal, public and private stakeholders to identify gaps in the local healthcare processes and services that affect the quality of care and management of NCDs.

The data gathered will be used to draft the island’s first Non-Communicable Disease Policy and Action Plan.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharra Greenaway – Duberry noted that the NCD Gap Analysis was crucial for improving care delivery and outcomes. She stated that “There are many areas where the Ministry excels in its delivery of care however shining a light on the gaps and understanding why they exist will help us chart a path for the future and optimize our services.”

Dr. Greenaway-Duberry also expressed gratitude to the UKHSA for their expertise which allowed the exercises to be efficiently completed.

The UKHSA will continue to partner with the Ministry of Health and Social Services to analyze the data gathered and formulate the final reports and subsequent policy.