Breast Health Clinics Returning in March

While women can visit their health centre or physician at any time for a breast examination, the Pink Ribbon Charity is hosting two special clinics in March as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

President of the Pink Ribbon Charity Inc, Sonia Charles will be on island to support the collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Social Services on the two-day event.

The ministry has agreed to provide spaces and physicians on Tuesday, March 7th and Friday, March 10th for the examinations.

On Tuesday, the venue will be the St. John’s Health Centre from 1PM to 4PM. Friday’s breast health check will be held at the St. Peter’s Health Centre from 1PM to 4PM.

The Pink Ribbon Charity is on a mission to increase its visibility and to encourage more women to have mammograms. Early detection saves lives, is the PRC’s motto.

More information about the charity can be found at prcmontserrat.com or on their Facebook page @pinkribboncharity.