Two Young Montserratians Receive Georgia Rotary Scholarships

President of the Montserrat Interact Club (2022-2023), Dominick Archer and Past President of the Montserrat Interact Club (2021-2022), Mohit Sahdwani, have both received a Rotary Club of Montserrat’s, Georgia Rotary Scholar (GRSP) 2023-2024.

Archer plans to attend the Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven, Georgia from August 2023. Sahdwani will attend the Coastal College of Georgia from August 2023 to July 2024.

The Georgia Rotary Scholarship is a programme that allows students from across the world to apply each year for this amazing cultural experience. The ambassadorial scholarship is focussed on education and culture enrichment. It is designed to bring awardees to the USA as an Ambassador for their country and leave being an ambassador of the United States, and many other countries they will learn about from fellow GRSP students. The programme will last for one year.

The GRSP programme has 26 participating colleges and universities within Georgia, and pays all scholastic costs, including tuition, a book allowance, dormitory, and meal plan.

Both scholars join past Montserratians GRSP Scholars which include, Marissa Allen, Glenroy Foster, Rtn Lyston Skerritt, and Deane Archer.