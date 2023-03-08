Listen – IWD 2023 Panel Discussion on Women Leveraging Social Media and Online Safety

Discover Montserrat’s Editor Nerissa Golden hosted a panel in commemoration of International Women’s Day to discuss how women can leverage social media and protect themselves online.

Joining Golden was Deputy Director of the Programme Management Office Linda Dias and President of the MSS Student Leadership Team Hayley-Shai Kassie.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the Department of Social Services under the UN Women’s 2023 IWD theme – DigitALL – Innovation and Gender Equality.

On Saturday, the Department of Social Services will be leading a rally against gender-based violence from The Lyme in Brades to Little Bay Public Market starting at 4:30PM.

Listen here – https://montserratradioecho.wordpress.com/2023/03/08/wednesday-march-8-2023-international-womens-day-panel-discussion-hosted-by-nerissa-golden/