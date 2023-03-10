MV Deluxe to Provide Ferry Service from Antigua to Montserrat for St. Patrick’s Festival Season

The Access Division on Friday morning confirmed the details for passenger travel by ferry from the period March 10 to April 7, 2023.

The news is welcomed as the St. Patrick’s Festival officially kicks off today and runs until March 19th, 2023.

A statement from the Access Division said the service is being conducted by the MV Deluxe from Anguilla with the first voyage commencing on Friday, March 10 at 6:00pm from the Heritage Quay Harbour in Antigua.

MV Deluxe has 100 seats and previously operated in Montserrat in 2009.

Travelers are asked secure their booking(s) by logging on to www.ferry.mniaccess.com or contacting any of the ferry agents, as below:

Montserrat: Jemmotte’s Shipping – (664) 496-9912; and

Antigua: D & J Forwarders – (268) 779-0910 and (268) 726-9133.

Customers are encouraged to monitor Radio Montserrat – ZJB and other local media platforms for up-to-date information during this period but can also contact the Access Division for specific queries on 664-491-3378 or WhatsApp 664-392-3600.

The fares for travel on the Ferry between Montserrat and Antigua are as below.

A special weekend fare of $425 is available for passengers travelling for the St. Patrick’s Festival holiday weekend from March 16 to 20th.

Fare (Round Trip) Fare (One Way) Passengers Over 12 XCD $550 XCD $275 Passengers Under 12 XCD $250 XCD $125 Passengers Under 2 XCD $50 XCD $30

Note:

There is a departure tax of $25 payable at the port of embarkation by a passenger who remains in Montserrat in excess of 24 hours.

A departure tax of $75 is payable by a passenger who remains in Antigua in excess of 24 hours.

A security charge of $10 is payable by all passengers departing Montserrat.

Passengers are required to arrive at the port of departure at least one hour in advance of scheduled departure time. Check in closes 30 minutes before departure time. This is to allow for immigration, customs and security requirements before departure. Failure to do so may result in a refusal to authorize embarkation.

A passenger is allowed to travel with 2 pieces of luggage. Each piece of luggage shall not exceed 30kgs (66lbs).

A passenger will be allowed one (1) hand luggage which shall not exceed 20lbs.

A fee of $50 is payable in respect of each piece of luggage in excess of the two pieces of luggage prescribed in clause 11.1.

A fee of $50 is payable for any unaccompanied luggage.

Read the full Terms and Conditions :: Ferry Booking (mniaccess.com)