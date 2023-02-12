Over 30 Events Slated for Montserrat’s 2023 St. Patrick’s Festival

Organisers are showing their confidence in Montserrat’s most popular festival returning to its former glory by submitting more than 30 events for this year’s St. Patrick’s Festival which runs from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 19, 2023.

After the abortion of the 2020 festival on the peak weekend ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, the Montserrat Arts Council had scaled down the 2021 and 2022 festival, limiting activities to primarily virtual events and encouraging residents to support the vendors and artisans in their community.

While this year’s calendar will give residents and visitors lots to enjoy, it is missing the larger international shows that Montserrat had begun to enjoy such as Emerald City Fest – the Reggae show, Stratify with top Soca and dancehall artists and Gold Rush a full Soca show.

The team behind Stratify had been anticipating hosting a show this year but last week, they confirmed that they would not be doing so. The reasons given were the lack of confirmation that there would be a regular ferry service, since the scale of their show requires numbers larger than the usual local pool of festival goers can support; and the arts council’s decision not to erect the large performance stage due to financial reasons.

Government officials are still hopeful there will be ferry service available for the festival and some promoters are counting on this to attract revelers from Antigua for the fetes such as Leprechaun’s Revenge, All White Affair, Leprechaun’s Dust, and the Heritage Feast.

Here’s the St. Patrick’s Festival Calendar with official and private events. It will be adjusted as events are added and confirmed. Look out for our social media-friendly version of the events coming soon.

Friday, March 10

SILK COTTON THEATRE’S SAYINGS (Opening Night Gala) – Cultural Centre – 7PM

Saturday, March 11

06:00AM – SCRIBER’S NATURE HIKE

09:00AM – MAPS GOLF TOURNAMENT – Collins Park in Old Towne

10:00AM – ZI’s RAINBOW BRUNCH & FETE for CHILDREN – Little Bay Playing Field

03:00PM – THE EVOLTION OF THE MONTSERRAT NATIONAL DRESS – National Museum

06:00PM – LIGHTING OF THE FLAME – Cudjoe Head (TB Streamed)

07:00PM – SILK COTTON THEATRE’S SAYINGS (Night 2) – Cultural Centre

07:00PM – ST. PATRICK’S DINNER – Vue Pointe Hotel (Fundraiser organised by the St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church)

10:00PM – SNEAKERS & JERSEY EDITION – Good Life

Sunday, March 12

09:15AM – NATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE – St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Look Out

04:00PM – AFRO MADRAS FASHION SHOW – Moose’s Place

05:30PM – SHENANIGANS – Chez Mango Villa

TBD – JUNIOR CALYPSO COMPETITION

Monday, March 13

07:00PM – CULTURAL SPHERE – Cultural Centre

10:00PM – NEON FETE – Good Life

Tuesday, March 14

07:00PM – ST. PATRICK’S LECTURE SERIES – Virtual

06:00PM – DHP 3×3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT – Multipurpose Sports Complex, Little Bay

09:00PM – BRING U SELECTAH & FORWARD – Good Life, Little Bay



Wednesday, March 15

12:00PM – JERKFEST – Hilltop

04:00PM – ST. PATRICK’S FLOWER SHOW & TEA PARTY – Montserrat National Trust, Salem

10:00PM – REMEDY COOLER FETE – Festival Village, Little Bay

Thursday. March 16 – National Heroes’ Day

06:00AM – HIKE TO THE PETROGLYPHS – Register here Bit.ly/petroglyphsmni

12:00PM – NYAME FEASTING ON YOUR HISTORY – Jumbie Carna, Barzeys

12:00PM – BOOZEY BRUNCH – Cultural Centre

07:30PM – KARAOKE NIGHT – Treasure Spot Bar – Cudjoe Head

08:00PM – OLDE SCHOOL BALL – Vue Pointe Hotel – Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels – $50

09:00PM – LEPRECHAUN’S REVENGE – Leprechaun’s Valley

Friday March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

12:00AM – DRUM JAM – Salem to St. John’s

06:00AM – LEPRECHAUN’S DUST – from Arrow’s Manshop

12:00PM – HERITAGE FEAST & STREET PARADE – Salem

10:00PM – ALL WHITE AFFAIR – Cultural Centre



Saturday March 18

05:00PM – MARMIE SWEET TAMARIND STEW – AN EVENING OF POETRY – Montserrat National Trust with Ann Marie Dewar & Myrle Roach

Sunday, March 19

12:30PM – DE SETTLEMENT & AFTER RACING JUMP UP – Cork Hill

03:00PM – WET DREAMS – TBD – 3PM