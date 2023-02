The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank informs all secondary school and college students that the deadline for submission of entries for the 2023 ECCB/RSS-ARU Creative Youth Competition has been extended to Friday, 17 February 2023.

Visit the ECCB website at www.eccb-centralbank.org to submit your entries.

Should you have any questions, please contact us at via email at info@eccb-centralbank.org .

We look forward to receiving your submissions.