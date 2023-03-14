M.V Deluxe Ferry Will Depart Antigua at 5PM Daily

The Access Division announced Tuesday that the M.V Deluxe ferry will depart Antigua at 5PM each day. The ride to Montserrat is approximately two hours.

Travelers are asked to be at Heritage Quay for check-in, security, and immigration checks in a timely manner, to facilitate a prompt departure.

Booking(s) can be secured by logging on to www.ferry.mniaccess.com or contacting any of the ferry agents, as below:

Montserrat: Jemmotte’s Shipping – 664 496 9912; and

Antigua: D & J Forwarders – 268 779 0910 and 726 9133.

For any other queries please contact the Access Division at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or WhatsApp 664 392 3600