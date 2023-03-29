25 Finalists for Montserrat Civil Service Awards Announced

The finalists for the third Civil Service Awards have been announced by the Executive Committee of the Montserrat Civil Service Association.

The awards recognize workers of all ages within the Montserrat Public Service.

According to a release from the MCSA, nominations were received across nine categories: Outstanding Customer Care, Leadership and Interpersonal Skills, Professional Etiquette, Long Service, National Duty, Top Teacher, Nurse of the Year, Quilton Horatio Tuitt Award, and Employee of the Year.

The association said it received nominations from across the ministries and departments in the Government of Montserrat.

Starting April 12, the awards committee will begin deliberations of the 25 finalists who will be whittled down to 12 winners. The judging and deliberation process will extend for a three-month period, during which the public will have the opportunity to learn more about the shortlisted nominees through it’s KNOW YOUR NOMINEE promotion programme scheduled to begin on April 03, 2023. This will take the form of individual promotions featured weekly introducing the public to all twenty-five finalists through various social and other media platforms.

The 25 finalists are:

Miss. Ronel White Top Teacher Award Ministry of Education / MSS Miss. Ethan Collins Top Teacher Award Ministry of Education / LOPS Mrs Ingrid Osborne Top Teacher Award Ministry of Education / BPS Miss Selarine Lake Professional Etiquette Award Ministry of Health / Primary Health Care Mr. Vonroy Allen Professional Etiquette Award Office of the Premier / DITES Mr. Zawandi White Professional Etiquette Award Ministry of Education /SMA OCdt Carmencita Duberry Quilton Horatio Tuitt Award Royal Montserrat Defence Force Sgt. Lewis Calvin Quilton Horatio Tuitt Award Royal Montserrat Defence Force Miss Arikaa Buffonge Outstanding Customer Care Award Human Resources Management Unit Miss Marjorie John Outstanding Customer Care Award Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment Nurse Nneka Allicock Nurse of the Year Award Ministry of Health / Secondary Health Care Sister Lystra Fagan Nurse of the Year Award Ministry of Health / Secondary Health Care Sister Shaumen Gray Nurse of the Year Award Ministry of Health / Secondary Health Care Sgt. Kirk Brade Leadership and Interpersonal Skills Royal Montserrat Police Service PC Sham Charles National Duty Award Royal Montserrat Police Service FO Devon Lewis National Duty Award Montserrat Fire and Rescue Services FF. Jermaine Riley National Duty Award Montserrat Fire and Rescue Services Mr. Alfred Weekes Long Service Award Ministry of Finance / Postal Services Mrs Marjorie Smith Long Service Award Office of the Premier Miss Juliana Sweeney Long Service Award Montserrat Customs and Revenue Services Miss Melissa O’Garro Long Service Award Ministry of Agriculture Miss Anesta Weekes Long Service Award Ministry of Finance / Postal Services Miss Zara Lee Employee of the Year Award Ministry of Health / Secondary Health Care Miss Alverna Weekes Employee of the Year Award Ministry of Finance and Economic Management Sgt Kirk Brade Employee of the Year Award Royal Montserrat Police Service

The MCSA extended its gratitude to public officers and members of the public who participated in the nomination process.