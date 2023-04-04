Five Athletes to Compete for Montserrat at CARIFTA Games

Montserrat will be fielding a team of five young athletes for the annual CARIFTA Games scheduled for this weekend in The Bahamas. This is the 50th year of the competition.
Competing for Montserrat at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau will be:
Amani Kirnon (female U20) – 100m and 200m – Heats Saturday 10:00AM, Sunday 11:20AM
KENDECIA MEADE (female U17) – 100m and 200m – Heats Saturday 9:20AM and Sunday 11:20AM
JEMARIE LANE (male U20) – 200m – Heats Sunday 11:30AM
KYLE HOGAN (male U20) – 100m – Heats Saturday 10:20AM
SANJAY WEEKES (male U20) – 100m and 200m – Heats Saturday 10:20AM, Sunday 11:30AM
This will be the first CARIFTA Games for Amani, Kendecia, Jemarie and Kyle and the second for Sanjay.
The opportunity for the athletes is made possible through the local track and field organisation Montserrat Track Alliance and the Department of Sports.
The games are always held over the Easter weekend and will run from Friday April 7th to Monday April 10th. The opening ceremony will be Friday at 4PM with heats starting on Saturday morning at 9AM.
The Montserrat teams leaves for The Bahamas on Thursday and will be accompanied by Winston Lane and Valerie Samuel.
Learn more about this year’s games at carifta50.com