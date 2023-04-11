2023/24 Budget Speech Coming Monday, April 17

The Cabinet has confirmed that the 2023/24 Appropriations Bill and Budget Estimates will be presented by Premier and Minister of Finance Joseph Farrell on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9AM.

The Financial Secretary Lindorna Lambert is expected to submit the Draft Budget Estimates of Revenue & Expenditure and Development Fund 2023/2024-2026 to be laid on the Legislative Assembly table.

According to the Post Cabinet Press Notes of March 30, 2023, the Debate of the Budget is slated for Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21, 2023.

The Budget Speech is given annually and outlines the broad expenditures in various ministries and sectors, any new programmes proposed and explains the priorities of the government.