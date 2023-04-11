UK National Search Centre Assisting in Search for Missing Woman

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) announced Tuesday that the search for Mary Bruno, who has been missing for almost five months, continues and t echnical support from the United Kingdom has been sourced to assist in local search efforts.

New Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nick Caveney stated that he is committed to resolving the case.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the RMPS said they “continue to vigorously investigate the disappearance of Ms. Mary Bruno last seen in Look Out on the 23rd of October 2022. Ms. Bruno is a black female, aged 74 years, wearing a green blouse and blue skirt at the time of her disappearance.”