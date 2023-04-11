Montserrat Defense Force to Participate in King’s Coronation

A contingent from the Royal Montserrat Defense Force (RMDF) is expected to be part of the armed forces represented at the Coronation of King Charles III.

According to Governor Sarah Tucker, she along with Premier Joseph Farrell have been invited to be apart of the festivities. The two officials will join other leaders from the British Overseas Territories and members of the Commonwealth at the Coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

During the ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.

The RMDF contingent will be on ceremonial duty alongside police and other regiments from all the UK OTs, armed forces from across the Commonwealth, and all Services of the UK’s Armed Forces.

Governor Tucker said they have been invited to attend other yet-to-be-announced events during the Coronation weekend including a concert at Windsor Palace on Sunday, May 7.

According to information on the Coronation provided by The Royal Family, Their Majesties will travel in the Gold State Coach, which was commissioned in 1760 and was first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament in 1762 and has been used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831.

Monday, May 8 is a Public Holiday. King Charles III has asked that everyone marks the Coronation in some small way including spending time with family or volunteering in their community.

The governor said commemoration celebrations for the Coronation will be low key in Montserrat as they will be off island. However, it will be marked and the activities will be announced.

She went on to say that plans for a Weekend-long celebration of the King’s Birthday in June are being finalised, adding that invitation to the party will be done by ballot by the Governor’s Office. A public children’s party will also be held on the Sunday.

Listen to the full conversation with Governor Sarah Tucker here – https://montserratradioecho.wordpress.com/2023/04/06/thursday-april-6-2023-james-white-jr-in-conversation-with-h-e-governor-sarah-tucker/