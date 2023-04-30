Vickie Stephenson to Lead Revitalised Montserrat Lions Club

After a long hiatus, Montserrat now has a Lions Club. Nine members were inducted during the Worldwide Induction Day of Leos and Lions on Saturday

Lion Vickie Stephenson will lead the local chapter of the world’s largest service club.

This is the third time that the club is being restarted here. Migration has been the main reason that previous clubs were unable to continue. Stephenson hopes that more residents will join them and increase volunteerism and service to the community.

The relaunch of the local chapter was sponsored by Lion Alan Alexander, 2nd District Governor who is based in Antigua. During the live stream event on Saturday morning, Alexander said it had been no easy feat to set up the Montserrat chapter virtually. He apologised for being unable to be with the Montserrat group for the ceremony but due to travel issues was unable to attend. He committed to coming to visit them soon to encourage the new chapter in their efforts.

Lion District Governor Nickolas DaCosta of District 60B inducted the new members who were spread across the Caribbean islands of Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Antigua, St Lucia, and Montserrat. DaCosta said he was “proud to see Lions in Montserrat serving in the community again.” He added that the local chapter could count on the support of their sponsoring cloud and the district to revitalize their work here.

The volunteer club has primary focus on serving the blind and visually impaired. Other issues they champion are around the environment and cancer.

Stephenson told Discover Montserrat that they will discuss as a group what areas they will focus on to support locally.

Former Lions District Governor June McCatty inspired the incoming Leos and Lions to “experience joy as they serve.”

The new members of the Montserrat chapter are: Vickie Stephenson, Violet Brown, Steveire West, Alex Ackie, Deneeese Fenton, Deepak Jeswani, Regina Lee, Kendria Tuitt, and Donique Lane.

The local chapter of the Lions Club plans to meet the first Tuesday or every month.