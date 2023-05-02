Goldenmedia Produces UNICEF/FCDO-Funded Radio Drama for Parents of Young Children

Goldenmedia LLC, the parent company of Discover Montserrat was recently engaged by UNICEF to produce a drama series on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

The target audience is parents of children ages two and four who want to learn about Positive Discipline techniques.

The eight-part series introduces us to Maxine, a single mother raising her three-year-old daughter Zoe with the help of her mother.

“Throughout the series we see Maxine struggle with different aspects of raising a child. We used ideas from the feedback we received from a survey of parents of young children to understand the challenges they face,” explained Nerissa Golden, the CEO of Goldenmedia.

“It was a really fun project to work on and we hope that the stories resonate with parents of young children and older ones who may need a reminder to step back and consider the best approach for disciplining their child,” Golden, a mother of four added.

The episodes were written by Golden and recorded and edited at Raw Island Studios in Davy Hill.

Raising Zoe can be heard on ZJB Radio Montserrat at 8:30 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are also being aired in Anguilla on Klass FM and Radio Anguilla.

The series stars:

Sharlene Lindsay as Maxine

Crystal Archer as Angela

Jayesh Sadhwani as Aidan

Ethan Henry as Andrew

Deangelo Dyer as Aaron

Nerissa Golden as Judith

Sandrae Thomas as Kendall

Sierra Lindsay as Zoe

Theonna Johnson as the Cashier

Listen to the Raising Zoe episodes here.

Poster Illustration by @tiffanynicholasart