Defense Force Rehearsing For Saturday’s Coronation

The contingent from the Royal Montserrat Defense Force (RMDF) are said to be in high spirits ahead of Saturday’s Coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

A release from the RMDF said that since arriving in the United Kingdom (UK) last Thursday, the team has been rehearsing with the other military groups from the UK, other British Overseas Territories and the Commonwealth.

“Training was conducted at the accommodation site, Pirbright, and at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. On Sunday, the team took part in the first full dress rehearsal at Royal Air Force (RFA) Odiham. RAF Odiham in Hampshire is a front line support helicopter base working within the Joint Helicopter Command and is the home of the Royal Air Force’s heavy lift helicopter, the Chinook, and of the

King’s Helicopter Flight (TKHF). This location was chosen as due to the total number of troops taking part in the rehearsal there needed to be a large enough space to accommodate everyone,” the release noted.

The RMDF will be in the 2nd Procession Group (Commonwealth and OTs). They will be at the end with only the Turks and Caicos Regiment being behind them. The Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal Bermuda Regiment and are listed in the UK Order of Precedence for ParadingUP, so they will parade with the UK troops.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.