Two RMDF Members Complete Section Commander’s Course in Antigua

It has been a busy year so far for the Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) as they work to enhance their personnel with training locally, regionally and internationally, while carrying out our national commitments.

In release, the RMDF announces that two members of the Force, Lance Corporal Darius Lewis and Acting Lance Corporal Kevin Bacchus successfully completed the Section Commander Course 01/23 hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force.

The course took place at the Crabb’s Training Area in St Peter’s, Antigua, over a six-week period from March 22 to May 3, 2023.

There were also participants from St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force.

Participants were trained in methods of instruction, drills, physical training, map and compass, orders, staff writing and minor tactics.

This course was geared towards Section Commanders (lower level team leaders/managers) being provided with the necessary tools and skills to be in charge of and be responsible for personnel and equipment. This would also help prepare the foundation needed for upward movement within the organization.

At the closing parade, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Col. Telbert Benjamin encouraged the participants to understand that you cannot do it alone and to strive for excellence with an eight-step procedure.

Pick your skill and choose it wisely. Make a commitment to a goal. Start. Find someone to coach you. Find and utilize a support system. Focus in your desire. Be inspired by someone or something. Never stop practising.

Representing the RMDF at the closing ceremony was Lt. Darion Darroux who is currently in Antigua pursuing studies. He was able to witness the parade which was a culmination of the six weeks of training and during visits to the training area could attest to the work and dedication they were putting in to be successful. This is a follow on from the Potential Junior Non-Commissioned Officer’s course that was held earlier this year and the RMDF said they are working to secure attendance at other upcoming training opportunities.

The Force extended its congratulations to Lance Corporal Darius Lewis and Acting Lance Corporal Kevin Bacchus for successfully completing the training course.