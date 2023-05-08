May 31 Deadline to Apply for Government of Montserrat’s Scholarship, Priority List Released

May 31, 2023 is the deadline given to submit applications to request a Government of Montserrat scholarship.

Given the current thrust for food security and the drive for Montserrat to be 100% powered by renewables by 2030, the approved priority list for awarding scholarships includes several degree opportunities in agriculture (food, and fisheries) and renewable energy and project planning and management.

According to a release from the Deputy Governor’s Office, “Cabinet Decision 179/2023 approved 68 areas listed in order of priority for Long Term Learning and another 28 priority areas listed under Professional Qualifications. The Priority List is ranked according to the Government’s 2023-2024 Policy Agenda.”

The selection criteria is weighted so as to assist with the selection of beneficiaries for government scholarships.

The Human Resources Management Unit (HMRU) is now inviting individuals who wish to be considered for scholarships to submit application forms to its office by Wednesday May 31, 2023.

Applicants will be asked to submit a completed TD2 form, an acceptance letter from their chosen University or College, an outline of the course of study, proof of the programme cost from the institution, two guarantors and copies of two forms of identification inclusive of a passport.

The 2023/23 Long Term Courses of Study

Post Graduate training Agricultural Marketing – MALHE MSc Renewable Energy, Technology and Sustainability – MCWLE Associate Degree in Fisheries/Biology/ BSc in Fisheries Biology & Marine Management – MALHE BSc Crime Scene Science – POL MSc Nurse Anesthetist – MoHSS BA English Language & Literature – MOE BSc IT Major Information Technology, Computer Science, Data Science – MOE MSc Epidemiology – MoHSS BA in Special Education Needs – MOE BSc in Dental Hygiene & Dental Therapy (Nursing) – MoHSS BSc in Medical Technology – MoHSS Postgraduate Training in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security – MALHE BA Education Leadership (Primary/Secondary) – MOE ASc/BSc in General Agriculture/ Crop Science & Technology – MALHE BSc in Industrial Art with a focus on CVC qualifications – MOE Masters in Public Administration – ODG MA Protocol & Diplomacy – ODG BHS Health, Information/ Health Information Management – MoHSS BSc Criminology – POL BSc Physics – MoE Diploma Veterinary Lab Technician – MALHE Masters in Quantity Surveying and Cost Analysis – MCWLE Vehicle Systems, Overhaul, Repairs and Maintenance – MCWLE Diploma in Dental Assisting – MoHSS BSc Registered Nursing – MoHSS BSc Gerontology – Health & Social Care of Older Persons – MoHSS BSc Social Work – MoHSS Asc/ BSc in Early Childhood Education – MoE Associate in Teacher Training – MoE BSc in Chemistry – MoE BSc in Construction Engineering – MCWE BSc in Arson Investigation – POL BSc in Political Science – LEG BSc of Law – LEG BSc in Statistics and Economics (Double Major) – MoFEM/STATS BSc in Occupational Therapy – MoHSS BSc Nursing (Post RN) – MoHSS BSc Nursing Education – MoHSS Diploma/ BSc Facilities Management – MoHSS Masters in Diabetes Education & Endocrinology (Health and Wellness) – MoHSS BSc/ MSc in Gender Development – MoHSS BSc Environmental Health – MoHSS Bsc /MSc Education Psychology – MoE Post Graduate Diploma in Education – MoE BSc Biology – MoE BSc Electricity/ Electronics – MoE BA in French – MoE BA in Spanish – MoE BSc in Accounting / Financial Management – MCWLE BSc in Marine Engineering – POL MSc in Dental Surgery – MoHSS Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) – MoHSS MSc Public Health – MoHSS BSc in Accounting – MoFEM / MCRS PhD Disaster Resilience and Management – MoHSS MSc in Public Financial Management – MoFEM BSc in Management Studies – MoFEM / POS Diploma in Advanced Studies: Executive Diploma in Development Policies & Practices – MoFEM ASc in Administrative Professional Office Management – MoFEM BSc in Surveying & Geography Information Technology – MALHE MA in Human Resources Management – MALHE BSc in Electrical Engineering – MALHE MSc in Geographic and Land Information Systems Management – MCWLE BSc in Tourism and Hospitality Management – MCWLE Diploma in Information Technology (Level 4, 5) – MCWLE BSc in Surveying Technology AAS – MCWLE BSc in Law – MCWLE

List of Professional Qualification Courses of Study

Project Management Certification and Professional knowledge and skills – MCWLE Change Management Certificatiion – HRMU Chartered certification Engineering/ Architecture – MCWLE Issue Management, Business Case & Financing, Project Execution Plan & Case Study, and Improvement in Completeness of Contract Documents – MCWLE Construction Management Certification – MCWLE Chartered Certificate in Human Resources Management – HRMU / ODG Health & Safety International Accreditation – MCWLE Sustainability and Green Building Design knowledge and skills – MCWLE Chartered Engineer Certification (CEng) – MCWLE Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) – MCWLE Certified Accounting – MALHE Business Training for Fisheries (Fish and Seafood) – MALHE Engine Maintenance for Fisheries – MALHE Geographical Information System Professional Certification – MALHE Project Management Green Accreditation – MCWLE Program Management – MCWLE Basic – Supervisory/ Managerial Skills – MCWLE Dangerous Goods Certification Training – MCWLE SMS and Quality Management Systems (QMS) – MCWLE CIPS – Level Five – MoFEM CIPS – Level Two – MoFEM CIMA Professional Qualification – MoFEM ACCA Professional Qualification – MoFEM PMP Certification – MoFEM Managing Successful Programmes – MoFEM Management of Rish – MoFEM Professional Certificate in Governance & Accountability – MoFEM Professional Certificate in Public Financial Management – MoFEM

