May 31 Deadline to Apply for Government of Montserrat’s Scholarship, Priority List Released

May 31, 2023 is the deadline given to submit applications to request a Government of Montserrat scholarship.
Given the current thrust for food security and the drive for Montserrat to be 100% powered by renewables by 2030, the approved priority list for awarding scholarships includes several degree opportunities in agriculture (food, and fisheries) and renewable energy and project planning and management.
According to a release from the Deputy Governor’s Office, “Cabinet Decision 179/2023 approved 68 areas listed in order of priority for Long Term Learning and another 28 priority areas listed under Professional Qualifications. The Priority List is ranked according to the Government’s 2023-2024 Policy Agenda.”
The selection criteria is weighted so as to assist with the selection of beneficiaries for government scholarships.
The Human Resources Management Unit (HMRU) is now inviting individuals who wish to be considered for scholarships to submit application forms to its office by Wednesday May 31, 2023.
Applicants will be asked to submit a completed TD2 form, an acceptance letter from their chosen University or College, an outline of the course of study, proof of the programme cost from the institution, two guarantors and copies of two forms of identification inclusive of a passport.
Get tips on studying abroad at https://caribstudents.com
The 2023/23 Long Term Courses of Study
- Post Graduate training Agricultural Marketing – MALHE
- MSc Renewable Energy, Technology and Sustainability – MCWLE
- Associate Degree in Fisheries/Biology/ BSc in Fisheries Biology & Marine Management – MALHE
- BSc Crime Scene Science – POL
- MSc Nurse Anesthetist – MoHSS
- BA English Language & Literature – MOE
- BSc IT Major Information Technology, Computer Science, Data Science – MOE
- MSc Epidemiology – MoHSS
- BA in Special Education Needs – MOE
- BSc in Dental Hygiene & Dental Therapy (Nursing) – MoHSS
- BSc in Medical Technology – MoHSS
- Postgraduate Training in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security – MALHE
- BA Education Leadership (Primary/Secondary) – MOE
- ASc/BSc in General Agriculture/ Crop Science & Technology – MALHE
- BSc in Industrial Art with a focus on CVC qualifications – MOE
- Masters in Public Administration – ODG
- MA Protocol & Diplomacy – ODG
- BHS Health, Information/ Health Information Management – MoHSS
- BSc Criminology – POL
- BSc Physics – MoE
- Diploma Veterinary Lab Technician – MALHE
- Masters in Quantity Surveying and Cost Analysis – MCWLE
- Vehicle Systems, Overhaul, Repairs and Maintenance – MCWLE
- Diploma in Dental Assisting – MoHSS
- BSc Registered Nursing – MoHSS
- BSc Gerontology – Health & Social Care of Older Persons – MoHSS
- BSc Social Work – MoHSS
- Asc/ BSc in Early Childhood Education – MoE
- Associate in Teacher Training – MoE
- BSc in Chemistry – MoE
- BSc in Construction Engineering – MCWE
- BSc in Arson Investigation – POL
- BSc in Political Science – LEG
- BSc of Law – LEG
- BSc in Statistics and Economics (Double Major) – MoFEM/STATS
- BSc in Occupational Therapy – MoHSS
- BSc Nursing (Post RN) – MoHSS
- BSc Nursing Education – MoHSS
- Diploma/ BSc Facilities Management – MoHSS
- Masters in Diabetes Education & Endocrinology (Health and Wellness) – MoHSS
- BSc/ MSc in Gender Development – MoHSS
- BSc Environmental Health – MoHSS
- Bsc /MSc Education Psychology – MoE
- Post Graduate Diploma in Education – MoE
- BSc Biology – MoE
- BSc Electricity/ Electronics – MoE
- BA in French – MoE
- BA in Spanish – MoE
- BSc in Accounting / Financial Management – MCWLE
- BSc in Marine Engineering – POL
- MSc in Dental Surgery – MoHSS
- Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) – MoHSS
- MSc Public Health – MoHSS
- BSc in Accounting – MoFEM / MCRS
- PhD Disaster Resilience and Management – MoHSS
- MSc in Public Financial Management – MoFEM
- BSc in Management Studies – MoFEM / POS
- Diploma in Advanced Studies: Executive Diploma in Development Policies & Practices – MoFEM
- ASc in Administrative Professional Office Management – MoFEM
- BSc in Surveying & Geography Information Technology – MALHE
- MA in Human Resources Management – MALHE
- BSc in Electrical Engineering – MALHE
- MSc in Geographic and Land Information Systems Management – MCWLE
- BSc in Tourism and Hospitality Management – MCWLE
- Diploma in Information Technology (Level 4, 5) – MCWLE
- BSc in Surveying Technology AAS – MCWLE
- BSc in Law – MCWLE
List of Professional Qualification Courses of Study
- Project Management Certification and Professional knowledge and skills – MCWLE
- Change Management Certificatiion – HRMU
- Chartered certification Engineering/ Architecture – MCWLE
- Issue Management, Business Case & Financing, Project Execution Plan & Case Study, and Improvement in Completeness of Contract Documents – MCWLE
- Construction Management Certification – MCWLE
- Chartered Certificate in Human Resources Management – HRMU / ODG
- Health & Safety International Accreditation – MCWLE
- Sustainability and Green Building Design knowledge and skills – MCWLE
- Chartered Engineer Certification (CEng) – MCWLE
- Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) – MCWLE
- Certified Accounting – MALHE
- Business Training for Fisheries (Fish and Seafood) – MALHE
- Engine Maintenance for Fisheries – MALHE
- Geographical Information System Professional Certification – MALHE
- Project Management Green Accreditation – MCWLE
- Program Management – MCWLE
- Basic – Supervisory/ Managerial Skills – MCWLE
- Dangerous Goods Certification Training – MCWLE
- SMS and Quality Management Systems (QMS) – MCWLE
- CIPS – Level Five – MoFEM
- CIPS – Level Two – MoFEM
- CIMA Professional Qualification – MoFEM
- ACCA Professional Qualification – MoFEM
- PMP Certification – MoFEM
- Managing Successful Programmes – MoFEM
- Management of Rish – MoFEM
- Professional Certificate in Governance & Accountability – MoFEM
- Professional Certificate in Public Financial Management – MoFEM
Get tips on studying abroad at https://caribstudents.com