May 31 Deadline to Apply for Government of Montserrat’s Scholarship, Priority List Released

May 31, 2023 is the deadline given to submit applications to request a Government of Montserrat scholarship.

Given the current thrust for food security and the drive for Montserrat to be 100% powered by renewables by 2030, the approved priority list for awarding scholarships includes several degree opportunities in agriculture (food, and fisheries) and renewable energy and project planning and management.

According to a release from the Deputy Governor’s Office, “Cabinet Decision 179/2023 approved 68 areas listed in order of priority for Long Term Learning and another 28 priority areas listed under Professional Qualifications. The Priority List is ranked according to the Government’s 2023-2024 Policy Agenda.”

The selection criteria is weighted so as to assist with the selection of beneficiaries for government scholarships.

The Human Resources Management Unit (HMRU) is now inviting individuals who wish to be considered for scholarships to submit application forms to its office by Wednesday May 31, 2023.

Applicants will be asked to submit a completed TD2 form, an acceptance letter from their chosen University or College, an outline of the course of study, proof of the programme cost from the institution, two guarantors and copies of two forms of identification inclusive of a passport.

The 2023/23 Long Term Courses of Study

  1.  Post Graduate training Agricultural Marketing – MALHE
  2. MSc Renewable Energy, Technology and Sustainability – MCWLE
  3. Associate Degree in Fisheries/Biology/ BSc in Fisheries Biology & Marine Management – MALHE
  4. BSc Crime Scene Science – POL
  5. MSc Nurse Anesthetist – MoHSS
  6. BA English Language & Literature – MOE
  7. BSc IT Major Information Technology, Computer Science, Data Science – MOE
  8. MSc Epidemiology – MoHSS
  9. BA in Special Education Needs – MOE
  10. BSc in Dental Hygiene & Dental Therapy (Nursing) – MoHSS
  11. BSc in Medical Technology – MoHSS
  12. Postgraduate Training in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security – MALHE
  13. BA Education Leadership (Primary/Secondary) – MOE
  14. ASc/BSc in General Agriculture/ Crop Science & Technology – MALHE
  15. BSc in Industrial Art with a focus on CVC qualifications – MOE
  16. Masters in Public Administration – ODG
  17. MA Protocol & Diplomacy – ODG
  18. BHS Health, Information/ Health Information Management – MoHSS
  19. BSc Criminology – POL
  20. BSc Physics – MoE
  21. Diploma Veterinary Lab Technician – MALHE
  22. Masters in Quantity Surveying and Cost Analysis – MCWLE
  23. Vehicle Systems, Overhaul, Repairs and Maintenance – MCWLE
  24. Diploma in Dental Assisting – MoHSS
  25. BSc Registered Nursing – MoHSS
  26. BSc Gerontology – Health & Social Care of Older Persons – MoHSS
  27. BSc Social Work – MoHSS
  28. Asc/ BSc in Early Childhood Education – MoE
  29. Associate in Teacher Training – MoE
  30. BSc in Chemistry – MoE
  31. BSc in Construction Engineering – MCWE
  32. BSc in Arson Investigation – POL
  33. BSc in Political Science – LEG
  34. BSc of Law – LEG
  35. BSc in Statistics and Economics (Double Major) – MoFEM/STATS
  36. BSc in Occupational Therapy – MoHSS
  37. BSc Nursing (Post RN) – MoHSS
  38. BSc Nursing Education – MoHSS
  39. Diploma/ BSc Facilities Management – MoHSS
  40. Masters in Diabetes Education & Endocrinology (Health and Wellness) – MoHSS
  41. BSc/ MSc in Gender Development – MoHSS
  42. BSc Environmental Health – MoHSS
  43. Bsc /MSc Education Psychology – MoE
  44. Post Graduate Diploma in Education – MoE
  45. BSc Biology – MoE
  46. BSc Electricity/ Electronics – MoE
  47. BA in French – MoE
  48. BA in Spanish – MoE
  49. BSc in Accounting / Financial Management – MCWLE
  50. BSc in Marine Engineering – POL
  51. MSc in Dental Surgery – MoHSS
  52. Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) – MoHSS
  53. MSc Public Health – MoHSS
  54. BSc in Accounting – MoFEM / MCRS
  55. PhD Disaster Resilience and Management – MoHSS
  56. MSc in Public Financial Management – MoFEM
  57. BSc in Management Studies – MoFEM / POS
  58. Diploma in Advanced Studies: Executive Diploma in Development Policies & Practices – MoFEM
  59. ASc in Administrative Professional Office Management – MoFEM
  60. BSc in Surveying & Geography Information Technology – MALHE
  61. MA in Human Resources Management – MALHE
  62. BSc in Electrical Engineering – MALHE
  63. MSc in Geographic and Land Information Systems Management – MCWLE
  64. BSc in Tourism and Hospitality Management – MCWLE
  65. Diploma in Information Technology (Level 4, 5) – MCWLE
  66. BSc in Surveying Technology AAS – MCWLE
  67. BSc in Law – MCWLE

List of Professional Qualification Courses of Study

  1. Project Management Certification and Professional knowledge and skills – MCWLE
  2. Change Management Certificatiion – HRMU
  3. Chartered certification Engineering/ Architecture – MCWLE
  4. Issue Management, Business Case & Financing, Project Execution Plan & Case Study, and Improvement in Completeness of Contract Documents – MCWLE
  5. Construction Management Certification – MCWLE
  6. Chartered Certificate in Human Resources Management – HRMU / ODG
  7. Health & Safety International Accreditation – MCWLE
  8. Sustainability and Green Building Design knowledge and skills – MCWLE
  9. Chartered Engineer Certification (CEng) – MCWLE
  10. Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) – MCWLE
  11. Certified Accounting – MALHE
  12. Business Training for Fisheries (Fish and Seafood) – MALHE
  13. Engine Maintenance for Fisheries – MALHE
  14. Geographical Information System Professional Certification – MALHE
  15. Project Management Green Accreditation – MCWLE
  16. Program Management – MCWLE
  17. Basic – Supervisory/ Managerial Skills – MCWLE
  18. Dangerous Goods Certification Training – MCWLE
  19. SMS and Quality Management Systems (QMS) – MCWLE
  20. CIPS – Level Five – MoFEM
  21. CIPS – Level Two – MoFEM
  22. CIMA Professional Qualification – MoFEM
  23. ACCA Professional Qualification – MoFEM
  24. PMP Certification – MoFEM
  25. Managing Successful Programmes – MoFEM
  26. Management of Rish – MoFEM
  27. Professional Certificate in Governance & Accountability – MoFEM
  28. Professional Certificate in Public Financial Management – MoFEM

