Breadfruit & Mango Fest Coming in August

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and Environment announced that it will be hosting a Breadfruit and Mango Fest August 23rd to 26th in Little Bay.

According to a release from the ministry, the festival will feature a variety of educational seminars, a variety of quizzes and competitions including mango eating competitions and the Youth Quiz. A breadfruit vodka pub crawl and a breadfruit inspired dinner hosted by special guest chef Todd Manley will be a feature of the Festival.

The ministry said it is dedicated to boosting the value of breadfruit and mango, two of the nation’s most valuable and productive crops.

The festival is an opportunity to showcase the versatility of these fruits and to educate the public about their nutritional value.

Registration for the various competition categories with cash prizes for winners is now open. To register, visit the Ministry’s Facebook page or the office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and Environment. Alternatively, send an email to Ms. Carol Howe or Ms. Deneese Fenton to register.

Competition Details

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and Environment (MALHE) cordially invites you to register for the Breadfruit and Mango Festival 2023 food competitions. The intent of this festival is to promote these plentiful fruits and showcase There are numerous categories to choose from for breadfruit and mango. Adults and youth can both participate but will be in separate competitions.

The entries will be judged by a panel on appearance, aroma, texture, presentation and taste using a 1-10 point system. The respective Breadfruit and Mango sections will have an overall prize which is based on entrants’ points totals. There will also be a festival champion for both Adults and Youth which will be a cash prize of $1000. The largest prize, $1500, will be for the Most Marketable Product category. Entrants for this category can use Mango, Breadfruit or a combination. They will be judged by a panel on the following criteria: Appearance; Taste; Texture; Uniformity; Packaging; and Marketing Strategy. If you have any questions please call 491-2075 or email the following persons: Ms. Deneese Fenton – DeneeseH.Fenton@gov.ms; Ms. Carol Howe – howec@gov.ms

Prize Money – Youth and Adult Food Competitions

1. 1st – $500

2. 2nd – $300

3. 3rd – $200

4. Overall Winner – $800

Adult Mango Eating Competition

1. 1st – $150

2. 2nd – $100

3. 3rd – $50

Youth Mango Eating Competition – Grades 1 – 3

Prize Money

1. 1st – $75

2. 2nd – $50

3. 3rd – $25

Youth Mango Eating Competition – Grades 4 – 6

Prize Money

1. 1st – $100

2. 2nd – $75

3. 3rd – $50

Youth Mango Eating Competition – Secondary School

Prize Money

1. 1st – $150

2. 2nd – $100

3. 3rd – $50

For further information please contact Ms. Carol Howe or Ms. Deneese Fenton at the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and Environment.

Phone: 491-2075

Email: Ms. Fenton – DeneeseH.fenton@gov.ms

Email: Ms. Howe – howec@gov.ms