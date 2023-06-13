Montserrat’s Jhordan Ryan to Play Basketball at Iowa Lakers College

Montserrat native, Jhordan Ryan, has officially accepted an athletic scholarship to join the Iowa Lakers College basketball team in Iowa. Standing at an impressive height of 6 feet 5 inches, Jhordan brings exceptional skills and talent to the team.

According to a release from Reach One Teach One, starting from August 23rd, 2023, Jhordan will embark on this new chapter in his basketball career, representing the Iowa Lakers under the guidance of esteemed Coach Jason McKinney. The opportunity to join the team is a testament to Jhordan’s dedication and hard work on the court.

Local National Youth coach, Mr. Vachel Murrain, who has been instrumental in Jhordan’s development, expressed his enthusiasm for Jhordan’s achievement, stating, “he has the right mind set, work ethic, talent and passion for the game which are key elements he need to fit into the style of play at the US collegiate level”.

During the Leeward Islands U26 Basketball Invitational in December 2022, Ryan took top awards in several categories, including most blocks (22), rebounds, steals and assists.

“This remarkable opportunity for Jhordan to secure the athletic scholarship at Iowa Lakers College was made possible through the efforts of various individuals and organizations. The Reach One Teach One Building Bridges to Success Basketball Camp, and Coach John Spezia, played a vital role in identifying Jhordan’s talent and nurturing his potential. Additionally, the Honourable Minister Crenston Buffonge, Parliamentary Secretary Veronica Dorsett-Hector, and the Honourable Minister Charles Kirnon, along with their dedicated team at the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, and the Montserrat Amateur Basketball Association MABA, all provided invaluable support and resources,” the release stated.

The Government of Montserrat has committed to supporting Ryan at the college with almost US$14,000 annually, up to 2025.

In their letter of commitment to the school, the Government of Montserrat said they are “in full support of Mr. Ryan’s attendance at this institution and views this as a prime opportunity to build Montserrat’s human capacity in the basketball arena, as well as creating a platform where local sporting talent may be groomed for professional development, and international exposure.

“We are pleased to lend our full support to Jhordan as this arrangement is consistent with Government of Montserrat’s policy on building our local sporting capacity, and enabling regional and international growth in the area of Sports Development. It is also in keeping with the Government’s mandate of lifelong learning and the provision of adequate and available educational opportunities for the island’s youth,” the letter stated.

“Jhordan’s achievement is not only a personal triumph but also a proud moment for Montserrat. He becomes the third Montserrat native to secure an athletic scholarship, allowing him to pursue higher education while showcasing his basketball skills at a college in the United States.

“As Jhordan sets foot on the court for the Iowa Lakers, he carries the hopes and aspirations of his community and the entire nation of Montserrat. His journey serves as an inspiration for young athletes, highlighting the potential for success that can be achieved through hard work, perseverance, and the support of the sports community,” the release ended.

The other two Montserratians who previously received basketball scholarships were Jenzil Skerritt in 2002 and Vance Silcott in 2003.