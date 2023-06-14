Businesses Invited to Speed Coaching Event for World Micro, Small & MSEs Day

Local businesses have an opportunity to meet with local experts to help them level up their business during a speed coaching event later this month.

The Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division has organised the initiative to celebrate World Micro, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Day.

According to Adena Johnson, Principal Trade and Quality Infrastructure Officer said the event will take the form of a series of one-to-one coaching sessions spanning five areas of business development:

Coach, Nerissa Golden for Marketing Needs

Coach, Daphne Furlonge for Financial Needs

Coach, Roland Irish for Tax Needs

Coach, Nish Brown for Information Technology Solutions

Coach, Ateshia Lewis for Social Security Needs

The Speed Coaching session takes place on Tuesday June 27, 2023 from 3PM to 6PM at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

Each business owner is limited to two sessions.

Call the Trade Division at 491-2066 to secure a seat or email trade@gov.ms.