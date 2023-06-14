Businesses Invited to Speed Coaching Event for World Micro, Small & MSEs Day

Local businesses have an opportunity to meet with local experts to help them level up their business during a speed coaching event later this month.
The Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division has organised the initiative to celebrate World Micro, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Day.
According to Adena Johnson, Principal Trade and Quality Infrastructure Officer said the event will take the form of a series of one-to-one coaching sessions spanning five areas of business development:
Coach, Nerissa Golden for Marketing Needs
Coach, Daphne Furlonge for Financial Needs
Coach, Roland Irish for Tax Needs
Coach, Nish Brown for Information Technology Solutions
Coach, Ateshia Lewis for Social Security Needs
The Speed Coaching session takes place on Tuesday June 27, 2023 from 3PM to 6PM at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.
Each business owner is limited to two sessions.
Call the Trade Division at 491-2066 to secure a seat or email trade@gov.ms.