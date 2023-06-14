A Weekend of Events for King’s Birthday Celebration

This weekend, Montserrat will celebrate His Majesty the King’s Official Birthday.

There are three activities to celebrate His Majesty King Charles III birthday on Montserrat.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 8AM at Salem Park, the official parade will be held. The public is invited to be at the park from 7:45AM to get the full experience which begins with the arrival of the parade and the officials.

The parade is to be officiated by Governor Sarah Tucker and ag Premier Dr. Samuel Joseph.

His Majesty King Charles III Birthday invite only reception is slated for Saturday evening.

The Children of Montserrat are invited to a Fun Day on Sunday June 18, 2023 at Little Bay Park, 2-5PM.

Monday June 19 is a Public Holiday in lieu of Saturday June 17, 2023.

Watch the parade here on Saturday morning.