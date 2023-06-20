Keep an Eye on Tropical Storm Bret, DMCA Monitoring New Disturbance

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) says it is monitoring a new disturbance which is following the recently named Tropical Storm Bret.

The DMCA says Tropical Disturbance 1 poses no immediate threat to Montserrat at this time, and no watches or warnings have been issued for the island. The agency said it will continue to monitor the progress of the system closely and will provide regular updates.

As of Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center says Tropical Disturbance 1 located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to show signs of organization. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next couple of days while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Disturbance 1 has a 70% chance of formation in the next two days and, an 80% chance of development in the next seven days.

An alert has been issued for Montserrat, the Leeward and British Virgin Islands for Tropical Storm Bret.

According to the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services 5AM report, Tropical Storm Bret continues to move towards the West and residents should continue to monitor its progress.

At 500 AM ECT, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near Latitude 11.7 North, Longitude 44.7 West or approximately 1130 miles East-Southeast of the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands.

Bret is moving toward the West near 17 miles per hour and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. strengthening is forecast, and Bret could become a hurricane in a couple of days.

Tropical storm force winds extend up to 45 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb or 29.77 inches.

The latest information and guidance on Bret suggest that the tropical cyclone could be in the vicinity of the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and Friday. given its current distance from the islands and the uncertainties in its track, no specific action is required of residents in the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands other than to keep monitoring the progress of Bret.

The next advisory will be at 11 am.

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency, DMCA is encouraging residents and visitors to continue to monitor the DMCA, review their hurricane plans, assess their risks, complete their hurricane preparations, and be prepared.

Be Prepared, Stay Prepared, It Only Takes One!