Cabinet Approves Appointments to National Boards & Committees

During the month of May, the Cabinet approved appointments to three committees and four boards.

According to the Cabinet Notes for May 11, June 1, 2023, published on June 28, 2023 on the Government Information Unit’s Facebook page, the appointments run between one year and three years in some instance. The appointments are as followed.

Adoption Committee

Cabinet approved the appointment of members to the Adoption Committee for three years starting April 1, 2023.

Teresena Fergus – Director, Social Services Department

Jamiel Greenaway – Legal Representative

Claris Yearwood – Youth Development Worker

Meredith Blake – Social Welfare Officer

Edris Wade – Children Society Representative

Kimberly Gibbons – Child Care Officer (Guidance Counsellor)

Rev. Shane McFarlane – Representative from the Montserrat Christian Council

Micro & Small Business Committee

Cabinet approved the appoint of a committee to serve for a two-year period commencing June 1, 2023.

Members

Permanent Secretary responsible for Trade or his/her representative

Director of Agriculture of his/her representative

Customs or Revenue Comptroller of Inland Revenue or his/her representative

Nerissa Golden (Private Sector Representative I)

Claude Browne (Private Sector Representative II)

Prison Visiting Committee

Cabinet agreed to the appointment of the following members to the Prison Visiting Committee for a period of two years, effective June 1, 2023.

Paul Morris – Chairman

Edith Duberry

William Alfred Ryan

Folium Fernandez

Theresa Silcott

Nurses & Midwives Board

Cabinet approved to the Nurses & Midwives Board for one year, effective April 1, 2023, the following people.

Valerie Lewis-Lynch

Yasmin White

Dr. Sinclair Corward

Land Surveyors Board

Cabinet approved the appointment the following people to serve on the board for a period of two years, effective June 1, 2023.

Chief Surveyor – Chairman

Licensed Surveyor – William Keith Thomas

Private Sector Representative – Trevor Howe

Secretary – Senior Assistant Secretary MAHLE

Social Services Board

Cabinet has approved the appointment of the following members to the Social Welfare Board for a two-year period, effective May 1, 2023.

Edris Wade – Montserrat Red Cross

Valerie Lewis-Lynch – St. Vincent de Paul Society

Dr. Beatrice Ruth Allen – Montserrat Christian Council

Calvin Lewis – Royal Montserrat Defense Force

Montserrat Community College Board of Governor’s

Members will serve on the Board of Governor’s for a period of three years commencing June 1,2023.

Permanent Secretary, Education, Youth Affairs & Sports – Chairman

Director of Education – Dr. Gregory Julius

Principal – Geraldine Cabey

Representative, Ministry of Finance – Alverna Weekes

Representative, School of Continuing Studies – Dr. Yvonne Weekes

Representative, MCC Faculty – Akeem Richards

Representative, MCC Student Council – Khayla West

Representative, Montserrat Tourist Board – Rosetta West-Gerald

Representative, Industry/Commerce – Edward Estwick

Representative, Montserrat Bar Association – Kora Galloway