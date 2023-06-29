Aidan Livan to Rep Montserrat at 16th CARICOM 10K Road Race

Seasoned long distance runner, Aidan Livan will represent Montserrat this weekend in the 16th CARICOM 10K Road Race.

The road race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, under the Theme, “50 Years Strong: A Solid Foundation to Build On.”

According to the Department of Youth & Sports, the race which begins at 5AM in Chaguaramas, will be run along a flat route, starting at Pier 1 along the Western Main Road past the Five Islands Water Park to the Military Gate at Chaqacabana Beach, where it loops back to head East along the Western Main Road to the Finish Line at the Convention Centre.

Livan has been running road races since primary school, continuing his domination to Secondary School and national events such as the Easter Monday Road Relay and the recent Globe Trotters Montserrat Marathon where he emerged winner. In the 2022 DCYSS Triathlon Relay, Livan ran the shortest time of a three-mile run out of five competitors.

Livan also represented Montserrat at the 15th CARICOM 10K Road Race which was held in Paramaribo, Suriname in July of 2022.

Calvin Lewis will accompany Mr. Livan on the journey to Chaguaramas.

The Department of Community Youth and Sports Services wishes them well as they represent Montserrat. Both individuals departed Montserrat on Thursday, June 29th.