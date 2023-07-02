We’re Taking a Break

Dear Discover Family,

We will be taking a break from posting on our timelines to rest, strategize and complete a long overdue restructuring of the website.

You will still see content in our stories in times of emergencies and relevant promotions we have commitments to share.

There will be limited posting in the Discover Montserrat Group. You are welcome to join us there. https://www.facebook.com/groups/discovermni/

Looking forward to serving you even better in the near future.

Editor – Nerissa Golden

