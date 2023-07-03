MCWLE Successfully Completes EU-Funded Energy Audit Project on Government of Montserrat Buildings

(Release) The Ministry of Communications, Works, Labour, and Energy (MCWLE) is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive energy audit of 13 Government of Montserrat buildings, carried out from the 19th to the 23rd of June 2023. This achievement is part of the Post-COVID Cost Reduction through Energy Efficiency project, valued at XCD $1,091,800, and is aimed at reducing the escalating energy costs of government properties in Montserrat.

Through the implementation of energy-efficient retrofits and comprehensive training for building occupants, this initiative strives to enhance sustainability.

Leading the project is Wardell Armstrong LLP, a prominent UK-based Environmental, Engineering, and Mining Consultancy. They will deliver a detailed report, outlining recommendations for implementing energy-saving strategies and retrofits.

In conjunction with the energy audit, representatives from various ministries and departments participated in a rigorous training program on June 26th. The program offered participants a holistic understanding of the drivers of climate change and the potential impacts on Montserrat and the wider region.

The Honorable Dr. Samuel Joseph, Minister of Energy, highlighted the significance of this program in addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change. He stated, “Setting a good example is the first step toward achieving the long-term goal of changing behavior. Montserrat remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving green and sustainable energy by 2030, and it is crucial that the spaces we occupy prioritize optimal energy efficiency. I am delighted with the successful implementation of this energy audit project and encourage the public to consider similar measures for their own homes. Small Island Developing States have long faced challenges in accessing the necessary funding to address climate change, and I express my gratitude to RESEMBID for partnering with the Government of Montserrat on this timely project.”

Furthermore, the Minister emphasized the significance of this initiative, expressing confidence that the training program would empower participants to make a meaningful difference in their respective roles.

As the training program concluded, Mr. Ian Gillard, Associate Director – Energy and Climate Change of Wardell Armstrong LLP, shared, “It is a fantastic opportunity for Wardell Armstrong to be invited to carry out this project and we are delighted to work alongside the Government of Montserrat on their initiative to reduce energy consumption on the island. We intend to make the most of our 10 ays on Montserrat, and look forward to visiting so many sites around the island and identifying opportunities to reduce energy costs. It has been good to receive a warm Caribbean welcome and we look forward to bringing our expertise to support a great project.”

RESEMBID is a 47-project programme funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France – the development cooperation agency of the Government of France and supports sustainable human development efforts in 12 Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) – Aruba, Anguilla, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Saint Barthélemy, Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos.