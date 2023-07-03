Rotary Club of Montserrat Welcomes its new Executive Committee 2023/24

(Release) OLVESTON, Montserrat – On Saturday July 1st, the Rotary Club of Montserrat held its annual joint installation ceremony to install the new Executive Boards of the Interact, Rotaract and Rotary Clubs of Montserrat for the 2023-2024 Rotary International year.

Ms. Yvette Lee assumed the Presidency from the now Immediate Past President, Jenzil Skerritt and will carry the mantle from July 1 until June 30, 2024 under the Rotary International theme: Create Hope in the World.

Joining President Yvette to steer the Club’s activities and projects for the period are:

– Ms. Audris Jno-Baptiste – Secretary

– Ms. Nicole Duberry – Treasurer

– Mr. Keri Matthew – President Elect 2024

– Mr. Jenzil Skerritt – Immediate Past President

– Ms. Marsha V. E. Meade – Membership Chair

– Ms. Linda Dias (PP) – Foundation Chair

– Ms. Siobhan Tuitt (PP) – Service Director

– Ms. Deonne Semple (PP) – Public Image Director

In her speech, President Yvette pledged her continued commitment to the Rotary body and local community. In keeping with the 2023-24 theme she stated, ‘We have to challenge ourselves to find novel ways of creating hope in our communities so that positivity can spread across all boundaries for the greater development of Montserrat’ and called on all to be more caring and give hope to the hopeless.

Reflecting on the District 7030 theme: ‘Live green, grow green’, President Yevette outlined some of the projects the Club will pursue in the coming months: public sensitization on positive environmental practices, tree planting, increasing the number of school gardens and a backyard gardening competition to encourage the use of organic locally grown fruits and vegetables. Added to this, the Club will continue

its signature projects of Santa Around the Island, Hot Dog Day and Polio Bingo; and target mental health and obesity.

The new President of the Rotaract Club of Montserrat is Ms. Vanessa Mark while Ms. Jah’Keiva Greenaway is the President of the Interact Club.

The Rotary Club of Montserrat is a non-profit community service organization. Meetings are held weekly from 7PM to 8PM at Olveston House and occasionally at Grand Phoenix Restaurant in Brades. Persons interested in joining the Club or supporting its projects can find more information on the Club’s website www.clubrunner.ca/montserrat or by emailing RotaryMontserrat7030@gmail.com.