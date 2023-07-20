DMCA Monitoring Current Challenges, Encourages Public to Be Prepared

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) has been monitoring the ongoing challenges of telecommunications and power generation and is encouraging the public to continue to prepare for any eventuality this hurricane season.

In response to questions from Discover Montserrat, the agency assured that both telecommunication providers on island have their Emergency Response and Business Continuity plans in place in the event of a power outage or any unforeseen circumstances. The DMCA asked the public to be “patient as both companies activate their redundancy systems, and work assiduously to restore regular service to Montserrat at this time.”

Head of the agency Lt. Col Alvin Ryan has been also speaking with officials about the ongoing power issues and lending support where necessary.

The agency urged private and public sector organizations on Montserrat to have their Emergency Response and Business Continuity plans in place, and to continue to practice and review their plans.

In the event of a tropical storm or hurricane impacting Montserrat, the DMCA said they have systems in place to provide timely and accurate information to the public in the event of a complete breakdown of the island’s communication systems.

Residents and visitors, particularly the vulnerable are encouraged to be prepared, and stay prepared as it only takes one storm making landfall to impact Montserrat.