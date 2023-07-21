Loadshedding to Continue Next Week

Loadshedding to continue into next week with slight adjustments to the schedule. (Times listed above are when people will have power in their area.)

Colin Fergus, Chair of the Montserrat Utilities Ltd Board said #6 generator is working at a limited capacity.

They are currently trying to source parts in Miami for the generators. Also they are working to get a certified technician to come to Montserrat to assist with the installation of parts.

The age of the generators is proving to be a challenge in sourcing the necessary parts.

The power company put the island on a loadshedding schedule on Wednesday.