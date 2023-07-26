Nominations for National Honours & Awards Extended

The Government of Montserrat is seeking nominations for the conferment of National Honours and Awards.

Nominations for the National Honours and Awards, reopened from Monday, July 24 and close on Friday September 15, 2023.

A person may nominate an individual for an award in the following categories:

The Order of National Hero

The Order of the National Hero is the highest award and is granted to a Montserratian who, by exceptional and extraordinary service, has changed the course of the country and significantly transformed the lives of Montserratians. The Order of National Hero may be conferred upon someone posthumously or during his lifetime.

The Order of Excellence

The Order of Excellence is awarded to a Montserratian:

a) who, by extraordinary and unwavering commitment and devoted and distinguished service has contributed significantly to the development of Montserrat and positively projected its image or b) for exceptional achievements in any field or discipline at the national, regional and international level.

The Order of Distinction

The Order of Distinction is awarded to a Montserratian who:

a) In any field, has given distinguished and outstanding service: or

b) has attained remarkable achievement at the national level or made remarkable contribution on a national level

The Order of Merit

The Order of Merit is awarded to a Montserratian for meritorious contribution to national development in the field of arts, science, commerce, sports, education, governance, philanthropy, community service or any other related area.

All submissions should include the following:

The Nominee’s name; The category nominated for; and Background and supporting information to justify the nomination, including significant accomplishments and achievements

Hard copy application forms are available at the Office of the Premier and also online at the Government of Montserrat website www.gov.ms or via the Government of Montserrat Facebook page.

Completed nomination forms are to be addressed and submitted to the National Honours and Awards Committee, Office of the Premier.