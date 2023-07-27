Power Restored to Grid, Water Still a Challenge

Residents awoke to power across the island with fingers crossed that it will remain.

This was confirmed in a new statement from the Governor Sarah Tucker and leaders of Government Premier Joseph Farrell and Deputy Premier Dr. Samuel Joseph.

“This morning we have wider power stability, whilst testing of machinery is ongoing, this is not a move back to full power, and we may return to the 4/4 shifts.

“The team at MUL continue to work around the clock to stabilise the power supply, we are very grateful for their ongoing dedication. The engineer for number 6 is on route to arrive this afternoon.

“Water is still a challenge, please continue to minimise usage as we seek to find a resolution.

“If you have water outages please report them.

“Further meetings are ongoing and we will issue another update later today,” the statement read.