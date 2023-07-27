Boulders in Little Bay Slows Down Port Project Dredging

The dredging of Little Bay as part of the Montserrat Port Development Project came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday with the departure of the Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) Elbe.

According to a press release from Meridian Construction and the Montserrat Port Development Project Team, the suction hopper vessel departed the project site on Wednesday, July 26 not having completed the estimated 120,000m3 of sand and other debris it was expected to remove.

“The dredging operation is a key milestone in the execution of the Port Development Project and the Elbe has undertaken approximately 25,000m3 of dredging to date, the majority being sand. The removal of this sand has exposed stones and boulders which are not suitable for dredging by the vessel’s suction equipment. Meridian Construction Company Ltd. is currently confirming what material remains and is assessing the best way to efficiently remove this material, to allow for design dredge depths and profiles to be achieved. Further updates will be provided in due course,” the release stated.

The public is being cautioned to remain at a safe distance away from the dredging operation when it resumes. Signage and other bulletins will be put in place to ensure the safety of everyone and that there is no harm to the community.

The dredger arrived on July 20 and immediately began work. The material removed was disposed of at the approved dredge disposal site, approximately 2km off Plymouth.

The Montserrat Port Development Project is being financed by the FCDO through the Caribbean Development Bank. It will is to deliver the construction of a 130m pier with a scheduled completion date of mid 2024.