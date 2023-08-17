Motorcade Planned to Celebrate The Voice’s Historic Calypso Win

Keithroy “The Voice” Morson is scheduled to return to Montserrat on Friday, after his historic win at the Leeward Islands Calypso Competition in Anguilla last weekend.

According to Director of the Montserrat Arts Council, Kenneth Silcott, they are planning two activities to celebrate the calypso crown coming to Montserrat for the first time in the history of the competition.

The Voice, who is also known as De Bear in calypso circles, represented Montserrat at the regional show on Saturday, August 12. While he has won the crown three times before, he was competing as calypso monarch for Antigua & Barbuda.

The public is invited to be at John A. Osborne Airport at 5:20PM for his arrival. There will be a procession down to Little Bay where they will be playing his music.

On Saturday from 2:30PM a motorcade is expected to begin from Salem Centre, making its way through the villages and ending in Little Bay. The public is invited to join the procession and enjoy the celebration planned for Little Bay.

The Voice beat out the Roxxy of Anguilla and Young Destroyer of Antigua & Barbuda for the crown.