Facebook-f Instagram Youtube

Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Montserrat

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Montserrat until 6AM Monday morning.

According to the Antigua & Barbuda Meteorological Services, a Flash Flood Watch means that moderate to major flooding is possible but not imminent in the watch area.

Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas should prepare for flooding to safeguard life and property. They should be prepared to move to higher ground if flooding rains develop or a flash flood warning is issued.

An area of disturbed weather that is being investigated for signs of tropical cyclone development Southwest of the Leewards is forecast to move West-Northwestwards and cause occasional rainbands and unstable conditions to move over the island which could cause moderate to heavy rainfall in some places.

Antigua & Barbuda Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the weather situation. Please stay tuned to local radio and social media platforms for watch updates and possible warnings.

The Definitive Guide on Montserrat, West Indies.

Follow us

Facebook Instagram Youtube

Discover

Explore

Live Here

2015 – 2023 © Goldenmedia LLC. All rights reserved.