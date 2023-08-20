Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Montserrat

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Montserrat until 6AM Monday morning.

According to the Antigua & Barbuda Meteorological Services, a Flash Flood Watch means that moderate to major flooding is possible but not imminent in the watch area.

Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas should prepare for flooding to safeguard life and property. They should be prepared to move to higher ground if flooding rains develop or a flash flood warning is issued.

An area of disturbed weather that is being investigated for signs of tropical cyclone development Southwest of the Leewards is forecast to move West-Northwestwards and cause occasional rainbands and unstable conditions to move over the island which could cause moderate to heavy rainfall in some places.

Antigua & Barbuda Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the weather situation. Please stay tuned to local radio and social media platforms for watch updates and possible warnings.