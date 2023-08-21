Lauren Estwick Awarded Bank of Montserrat Ltd.’s DRV “Frank” Edwards Memorial Scholarship

Bank of Montserrat Limited has awarded the DRV “Frank” Edwards Memorial Scholarship to Ms Lauren Estwick.

Estwick, a graduate of Montserrat Secondary School and Montserrat Community College, will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Banking & Finance at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus in Jamaica.

This is the second time that the national bank is offering a scholarship in honour of the late DRV Frank Edwards, the bank’s longest serving Chairman. Ms Chenea Browne, the first scholarship recipient, is now employed with Bank of Montserrat.

General Manager of Bank of Montserrat, Baldwin Taylor stated that “At Bank of Montserrat, we understand the importance of investing in our youth and supporting their academic pursuits, particularly in fields crucial to Montserrat in general and to our financial sector’s growth and development. I have full confidence that Ms. Estwick will excel academically and seize every opportunity presented to her during her time at the university. She has already demonstrated her commitment to her studies and her passion for the financial sector. With the DRV Frank Edwards Scholarship, she will have the necessary resources to thrive and become an asset to our banking community.” He concluded by congratulating Ms Estwick on her achievement.

The DRV “Frank” Edwards Memorial Scholarship program is awarded on a triennial basis to one successful candidate who wishes to pursue a three-year undergraduate degree in banking or related fields: such as Banking and Finance, Accounting, Business Management, Computer Science, Human Resource Management, Compliance, Marketing, Land Economy and Valuation Surveying. This year the Bank expanded the list of programs to include Enterprise Risk Management, Information Security Management and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Certification.

The Scholarship is tenable at any recognized University of the applicant’s choice and the Bank will pay up to a maximum of EC$200,000.00 over the period of study. To qualify for the scholarship, the candidate must either be a child or grandchild of a shareholder of the Bank and must not have attained the age of thirty at the time of applying.