Main Dredging Works Completed at Montserrat Port Project

The Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) Elbe, a suction hopper vessel, has completed its portion of the dredging operations in Little Bay.

According to a joint press release from the Montserrat Port Development Project and Meridian Construction, the work was completed on Friday, August 11th, 2023.

“During this period, the dredger has achieved remarkable progress by efficiently removing and disposing of a substantial portion of the materials within the construction footprint and the navigational path. On the completion of its dredging duties over this weekend TSHD Elbe departed Montserrat for the final time. The forthcoming stages of dredging and the meticulous tidying up of the slopes will be executed utilizing alternative equipment and methods,” the release stated.

Port project officials expressed their appreciation to the public, fisherfolks, swimmers, and the entire community for their cooperation throughout this critical phase of the project. Everyone is urged to remain steadfast in observing the safety protocols put in place we are resolute in our commitment to ensure no harm comes to our community.