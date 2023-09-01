Final Day to Collect Food Vouchers Is Wednesday September 6

The Government of Montserrat has set aside a day to ensure eligible residents who did not collect their food vouchers during the first phase of the distribution of the Food Voucher Relief Programme have a final opportunity to do so.

Residents who missed their scheduled dates or were off island during the first distribution and have returned, will have an opportunity to collect their vouchers on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Food vouchers can be collected from two central locations, the DMCA conference room downstairs on Yellow Hill Road, and at the Brades Art and Education Centre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents residing from Brades to Isle Bay will collect their food vouchers at the Brades Arts and Education Centre from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The areas are Salem, Friths, Glebe, Flemmings, Isles Bay, Woodsville, Old Towne and Olveston, Cudjoe Head, Baker Hill, Cavalla Hill, Nixons, Banks, Brades, Shinlands, Manjack, Woodlands, Cheap End, Palm Loop, St. Peter’s, Forgathy, and Virgin Islands.

Residents residing from Carr’s Bay to Lookout will collect their food vouchers at the DMCA on Yellow Hill Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The areas are Blakes, Carr’s Bay, Little Bay, Davy Hill, Sweeney’s, Old Norwood, Gerald’s, Drummonds, Rendezvous, St. John’s, Mongo Hill, Dick Hill, Judy Piece, Barzeys, Dyer Piece, Level Piece and Peaceful Cottage.

Food vouchers will only be issued to the head of each household, who must provide a valid form of identification (passport, driver’s licence, or social security card) to collect the vouchers.

Persons can pick up the vouchers on behalf of the head of household, and are required to bring an ID and the Head of Household ID.

The deadline for the use of food vouchers will be Friday, 15 September 2023, therefore householders are asked to be mindful of the date.

The Food Voucher Relief Programme aims to assist residents on the island who need economic relief during these challenging times. Each household can collect three (3) vouchers valued at $100 each to purchase groceries only, from any supermarket of choice participating in the programme. Supermarkets are prohibited from redeeming vouchers for alcohol and cigarettes.

The participating supermarkets are Ashok’s Supermarket, Destiny Supermarket (Prince), Deepak’s Enterprises Limited, Edith’s Enterprises Ltd /AH WE Shopping Center, Good Samaritan, M&B Mini Mart, MS Osborne Ltd, Nadine’s Grocery and Vegetables, Rams Emdee Enterprises Ltd, Silane’s Bakery and Grocery, The People’s Mini Mart, The Umpire Frozen Meats & More and Victor’s Supermarket.